Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
1915 - 2019
Mary Akers Obituary
Mary
Akers
March 3, 1915 -
September 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Mary Akers, 104, of Columbus, GA, passed on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. O.L. Duncan, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Sister Mary Akers was born March 3, 1915 in Phenix City, AL to the late Joe Richardson and the late Lillie Jenkins Richardson. She became a christian and member of Pine Hill Baptist Church at a young age.
Survivors include one sister, Margaret Pearson of Columbus, GA; a devoted great niece, Victoria Long (Dr. Benjamin) Roy; one great-great-niece, LaDonna; one great-great-nephew, Jordan and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
