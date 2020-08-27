Mary AliceSumbry ZiglorAugust 7, 1936 -August 21, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary Alice Sumbry Ziglor, 84, of Columbus, GA passed on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Columbus, GA.Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mrs. Ziglor was born to the late Carrie B. Sumbry Jefferson on August 7, 1936, in Russell County, Alabama. At an early age she united with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL and later united with Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Columbus, GA. She was actively involved in the East Alabama Missionary Baptist Progressive Association, Inc. Also, she and her husband initiated a ministry at a local nursing home.Her survivors include husband, Rev. James Ziglor; two sons, Jimmy Stephens and Lawrence (Beverly) Stephens; daughter, Eileen Denise (Johnny) McCray; seven grandchildren; bonus sons, James (Danuel) Ziglor and Jermaine Ziglor; bonus daughters, Deborah (Victor) Jones, Sandra (Emanuel) McClaine, and Victoria Ziglor, a host of grandchildren, a special friend, Mary Griggs and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome to sign the online guest registry.