Mary Ann Epps
Mary Ann
Epps
November 9, 1931 -
September 12, 2020
Seale , AL- Mary Ann Epps, 88, of Seale, AL passed Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Bethlehem Crossroad with Rev. P.D. Johnson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Epps was born November 9, 1931 to the late Mr. Willie Abram and the late Ms. Lottie Dixon in Russell County, Alabama. She worked many years at Snows Cleaner and Russell County School System; was a member of Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist Church.
Survivors include five daughters, Gail (Samuel) Davis, Gloria Trottman both of Seale, AL, Gwendolyn Miller, Glenda Epps both of Phenix City, AL, Carease (Gerald) Ogletree, Upatoi, GA; two sons, Bernard Epps, Seale, AL, Marvin Epps, Birmingham, AL; one brother, John C. Dixon, Conyers, GA; two sisters, Virginia Lawton, Walterboro, SC, and Louise Abram, Phenix City, AL; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; other relatives. Visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Cross B.C
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
