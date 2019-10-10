|
Mary Ann
Powell
January 27, 1944 -
October 8, 2019
Cataula, Georgia- Mary Ann Dickerson Powell passed away on October 8, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, Georgia.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia with Reverend Mark Blaxton officiating. Family will visit with friends on Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com.
She was born in Columbus, Georgia on January 27, 1944 to the late Oscar E. & Edith H. Dickerson. Mrs. Mary was married to Edgar Donald Powell on February 3, 1961; they were married for almost 59 years. Together they lived in Cataula, Georgia. Mrs. Mary enjoyed 34 years of transporting students to Harris County Schools. She especially enjoyed driving band students to various games and band functions. She loved to cook and care for neighbors, friends, and serve the community in general. She was an excellent gardener and had a special knack with plants and planting. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends, especially when fishing was involved.
Mrs. Mary is survived by her loving husband of almost 59 years, Edgar Donald Powell; her loving daughters: Dona K. (Steven) Garrett of Knoxville, TN and Colleen M. (Mark) Stett of Columbus, GA; her loving son, Duane A. (Donna) Powell of Carrollton, GA; her loving brother, Robert (Shirlene) Dickerson; her loving grandchildren: Trinity Powell, Marcus Stett, Ashley Dunn, Johnny Stett, David Holland, Nicholas Stett, Jackson Powell, Cooper Powell, and Kennedy Powell; her loving great grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, Paisley, Parker, Emerson and Adeline. She was preceded in death by her son, Marcus M. Powell and her brother, Perry L. Dickerson.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 10, 2019