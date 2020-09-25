1/1
Mary Ann Thomas
1948 - 2020
Mary Ann
Thomas
July 29, 1948-
September 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Mary Ann Thomas, 72, transitioned her life Monday, September 21, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. Adrian J. Chester, pastor of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church, officiating. Ms. Thomas was born July 29, 1948 to the late John and Willie Mae Pugh in Columbus, GA. She was a proud graduate of the W. H. Spencer High School class of 1966. Ms. Thomas gave her life to Christ at an early age and joined Greater Beallwood Baptist Church. She served faithfully as a member of the General Mission, Vacation Bible School, Greeters Ministries and she loved to sing in the Willie L. Hill Mass Choir. Ms. Thomas retired from E.S.P. Head Start Program as a Teacher's Assistant after 39 faithful years. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Felicia (Michael) Harris and Royzelle (Angel) Thomas, Jr. both of Columbus, GA; 5 sisters, Mattie Glenn, Willene King, Betty Pugh, all of Columbus, GA, Geraldine (Wardrick) Griffin of Columbia, SC and Sharon Pugh of Newnan, GA; 4 grandchildren, Jeffery and Christopher Harris of Atlanta GA, Tae'veon and Rozalynn Thomas, of Columbus, GA; a life-long friend, Joann Butler; host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
September 24, 2020
Mary was a fun, loving, outspoken person that had no problems saying what was on her mind. Mary's comical ways made you laugh when you were around her. Some people can make you laugh without trying and Mary was one of those people. I loved her energy and zest for life and her love for family and friends. Mary will be greatly missed. So glad I had the opportunity to get to know her, not only as a coworker, but as a friend, and I know that as we speak she is singing and rejoicing in heaven with God's Angels.
Shirley Pettis
Friend
