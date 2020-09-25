Mary was a fun, loving, outspoken person that had no problems saying what was on her mind. Mary's comical ways made you laugh when you were around her. Some people can make you laugh without trying and Mary was one of those people. I loved her energy and zest for life and her love for family and friends. Mary will be greatly missed. So glad I had the opportunity to get to know her, not only as a coworker, but as a friend, and I know that as we speak she is singing and rejoicing in heaven with God's Angels.

Shirley Pettis

Friend