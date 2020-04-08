|
|
Mary Anne Dooley
Corcoran
03/01/1942-
04/03/2020
Ft. Mitchell , AL- Mary Anne Dooley Corcoran, 78, of Ft. Mitchell, AL died Friday, April 03, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House, Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held at a later date at Oswichee Baptist Church Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
Mrs. Corcoran was born March 01, 1942 in Glencoe, LA daughter of the late Lawrence Dooley and C. D. Landry Dooley. She was a member of Oswichee Baptist Church for many years serving in various ministries. Mrs. Corcoran was also the Store Manager of the IGA in Ft. Mitchell, AL for several years where she enjoyed meeting customers and continuing the family business. She was also known for her crocheting talent which she blessed many of her church members and strangers with. Her absence in our community and our lives will forever leave a void, but her fond memories will always bring a smile to our hearts.
Mrs. Corcoran was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James A. Corcoran, In-laws Mr. & Mrs. George Corcoran, & a daughter-in-law, Paget Thibodaux.
Survivors include her three children, Chris Marcotte (Jerry), Jeanerette, LA, Elizabeth Darce (Glen), Plaucheville, LA, and James Thibodaux, Franklin, LA; two brothers, Vernon Dooley (Loretta), Erath, LA and Michael Dooley, New Iberia, LA; brothers-in-law ,Mike Corcoran (Sue), Seale Al, Doug Corcoran( Mary Jane), Ft. Mitchell, AL, Ken Corcoran ( Beverly) Columbus GA; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.
The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Mrs. Gladys, Mrs. Pat, Rita, Sharon and David and the Team at Columbus Hospice. They were more than caregivers they were her friends.
A very special thank you to Mary Jane Corcoran for her love and support during this difficult time.
In place of flowers the family ask that you give donations in her name to Oswichee Baptist Church, 1049 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856 or a .
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2020