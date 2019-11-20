|
|
Mary
Bennett-Murrie
February 11, 1939-
November 18, 2019
Columbus, GA.- Mary Ethel Bennett-Murrie, 80, of Columbus, Georgia, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at her residence.
Born February 11, 1939 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mary was the daughter of the late Ike and Ethel Fendley Bennett. Mary was a graduate of Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Georgia. She attended Berry College in Rome, Georgia. She served 3 years in the Women's Army Corps (WACS). She worked for the United States Civil Service Contracting and Procurement Agency until her retirement, including 6 years in Germany and 3 years in Panama. She was preceded in death by her husband Burt James Murrie, her brother Robert Bennett and her brother-in-law Thomas Modling.
Survivors include ; 2 sisters: Frances Modling of Phenix City, Alabama, Georgia (Jerry) Bennett of Dalton, Georgia; 1 brother: Tommy (Heather) Bennett of Spring Hill, Alabama. Her sister-in-law: Rosemary Bennett of Georgetown, Georgia, ; 6 nephews: Taylor (Angela) Bennett of Manhattan Beach, California, Jason (Dee) Bennett of Eufaula, Alabama, Ashley (Mandi) Modling of Westpoint, Georgia, Justin (Beth) Bennett of Canton, Georgia, Adam Bennett of Birmingham, Alabama, Clayton (Kelly) Bennett of Clayton, Alabama; 1 niece: Kayce (Joey) Bell of Eufaula, Alabama; great nephews and nieces: Georgia, Francesca and Robby Bennett; Bailey and Betsy Bennett; Wesley, Patrick and Bryce Modling; Tyler and Carter Bennett; Jaclyn Bell.
Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2019