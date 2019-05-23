Mary C.

Barbaree

September 14, 1928 -

May 22, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Mary C. Barbaree, 90 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia. Family will visit with friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Wildwood Room at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia.

Mary C. Helms Barbaree was born on September 14, 1928 in Barbour County, Alabama to the late Huey L. Helms and Cora Lee Dasinger. She was married to the late Samuel Q. Barbaree and lived in the Phenix City area most of her life. Mary was retired from Krystal Company after 29 years of faithful service. Mary was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. In her pastime she enjoyed watching a good Braves game on the television, doing a word search, and most of all watching the birds in her backyard from her patio window.

She leaves her legacy to be cherished by her daughters: Peggy Lovett King, Vicki L. Brown (Ronnie), and Lisa B. Malloy (Scott); her stepsons: Daniel E. Barbaree (Terry) and Steven M. Barbaree (Julie); her sister, Margaret Welsh; seven loving grandchildren: Jodi Head (Gary), Scooter Brown (Desiree), Ryan Brown (Rachaele), Alysia Jenkins (Jared), Colby Miller, Blaine Miller, and Daulton Miller; her 8 loving great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Q. Barbaree, son Danny w. Christopher; her sister, Margie McRae.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com or St. Mark Methodist Church 6795 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA 31904.

