Mary
Castille
October 14, 1933-
May 3, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Mary Louise Johnson Castille, 85, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, May 3, 2019 in Birmingham, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Pinehurst Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Dickerson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m EST along with a family hour from 5-7 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Castille was born October 14, 1933 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Louis Johnson and Arena Ryles Johnson.
Survivors include her children, Beverly Taylor, Thyra (John) Williams, Jeremiah (Jean) Castille and Tony; 23 grandchildren along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 8, 2019