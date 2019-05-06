Mary Crawford Adams

Otwell

March 26, 1936 -

April 29, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mary Crawford Adams Otwell, also known and adored as Mary Crawford, Mary, Mother, Aunt Mary and Mamie, transitioned home peacefully, surrounded by her family, on April 29 at St. Francis Hospital. The daughter of the late Lewis Crawford Adams and the late Mary Scarborough Williams Adams, Mrs. Otwell was born on March 26, 1936, in Midland City, AL. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronnie Clyde Otwell, Sr.

Mrs. Otwell graduated from Baker High School in 1955 and thereafter met and married the love of her life, Ronnie. Her accomplishments in this life are numbered in the thousands of acts of love, kindness, generosity and nurturing care to untold numbers of people as well as animals. She opened her home, garden and heart to many and cared for all. Mary was also a gifted writer, poet, decorator and thinker. She studied, learned, shared and helped. She made homes lovely, gardens beautiful and people better.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Otwell is preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Crandall Adams and Jimmie Lewis Adams; and a brother-in-law, Joe Ene Wheeler. Survivors include her sister, Nellie Adams Wheeler; three sons, Ronnie Clyde Otwell, Jr. (Alma), Timothy Lewis Otwell, Daniel Clyde Otwell; a daughter, Teresa Otwell Smith; beloved grandchildren, David Ray Otwell, Rhiannon Arrington Holloway, Lewis Patrick Otwell, Matthew Garrett Otwell and Rachel Magen Otwell; several great-grandchildren; two nephews, Michael Joseph Wheeler and Bradley Tifton Wheeler; one niece, Kristie Wheeler Griffin; and many friends and extended family.

The family will receive visitors at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary on Thursday, May 9, 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paws Humane (pawshumane.org) to help provide for and protect the many animals Mary loved and helped care for so well, for so long. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 6, 2019