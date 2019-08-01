|
|
Mary Dell
Harrell
July 8, 1927-
July 28, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mary Dell Harrell, 92, of Georgetown, SC, and formerly of Phenix City, AL, passed away July 28, 2019 at Prince George Healthcare.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. EST at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with the Reverend Robert A. Waddail, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends after the service for fellowship.
Mary Dell Harrell was born July 8, 1927, daughter of the late William Sidney Harrell and Clara Odell Garrison Harrell in Phenix City, AL, and was employed with Fieldcrest Mills as a clerk/secretary for many years. Mary Dell was a Baptist by faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Phenix City, AL.
Other than her parents, W. Sidney and Clara Harrell, Mary Dell was preceded in death by a brother, Lamar Harrell and a sister, Sara Rebecca Harrell.
Survivors include; First Cousin, Von Mausner, of Katy, Texas, and a number of other cousins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019