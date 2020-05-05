Dr. Mary Dunn
Baker
November 6, 1953-
May 1, 2020
Tallahassee, FL- Dr. Mary Dunn Baker, 66, succumbed to heart failure on May 1, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Born in Eufaula, Alabama, she is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest Stapleton Dunn and Clara Allen Dunn.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dr. Jay Baker, her sister Dr. Clare Dunn Anderson of Columbus, Georgia, her aunt Alma Allen Norton of Nashville, Tennessee, her uncle David Buford Allen of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and her cherished niece Emily Clare Anderson of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Mary graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Georgia and then earned a B.S. in Political Science and Economics from her beloved Auburn University. At Auburn she became active in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, in which she maintained a lifelong interest. She then received an M.S. in Economics from Auburn at age 22, followed by a Ph.D. in Economics from Florida State University in 1986.
She taught as an Instructor of Economics at Auburn University at Montgomery until receiving her doctorate. At that time, she began an illustrious consulting career in Tallahassee, Florida, first at Economic Research Services, followed by Berkeley Research Group, where she held the title of Managing Director. She was a highly-sought and well-respected analyst and expert witness in litigation cases concerning employment discrimination. During her 35-year career she was a mentor to many colleagues.
Mary was an avid reader and music enthusiast. She also mastered the art of shopping. Mary dearly loved her pet dogs, Otis, Daisy, and Ellie. She was a lovely, one-of-a kind friend to her clients, co-workers, friends, and family. The family would like to thank Dr. Gian-Carlo Giove for the care he provided to Mary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date still to be determined. For friends wishing to pay tribute, the family suggests a donation to the American Cancer Society or to the Leon County Humane Society.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2020.