Mary E.
Carter
March 2, 1937-
June 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Carter of Columbus transitioned home Sunday at St. Francis Hospital at 83 years of age.
The daughter of the late Ambrose and Georgia Reynolds James, Mrs. Carter was born in Ft. Mitchell, AL and attended Columbus Technical College. She was a member of Faith Outreach Ministries where she was a Prayer Warrior and Intercessor. She was employed as a dietician at Hardaway High School for many years before retiring after 20 years as a Crossing Guard with the Columbus Police Department. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Roosevelt Carter, and three siblings, Arena Walker, Accumiller Harper and Georgia Davis.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: three sons, Pastor Larry S. Daughtry (Michelle), Pastor Joshua V. Daughtry (Linda) and Phillip W. Van-Carter (Fatima); three daughters, Hazel M. Davis, Stephanie M Perryman (David) and Cynthia L. Tuiolosega (Jed); twelve grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, three siblings. Dorothy Mosley, Jimmy James (Ann) and Earline James; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Carter will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Progressive Chapel with the interment held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Main Post Cemetery. The visitation will begin Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. It is the Family's request that masks are worn by all attendees during the visitation and services. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.