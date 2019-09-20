|
Columbus, GA- Mary E. Dye, 82, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on September 18, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Chapel of Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery with a private burial following. Family will have a celebration at the Coldwell Banker Kennon Parker Duncan & Key office following the services.
Mary was born on December 7, 1936 in Marianna, Florida. She graduated from Holmes County High School in Bonifay, Florida. Mary was a Realtor with Coldwell Banker/Kennon Parker Duncan and Davis Realtors. She was a lady who would tell it as it was and love you as a friend like no other. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially loved her.
She leaves her legacy to be cherished by her loving daughter, Julie McDaniel Milner; her sons: Frankie Joe McDaniel and Dennis Wayne McDaniel; her grandchildren: Matthew (Jamie) Milner and Lindsey (Stephen) Hawk, great grandchildren: Caleb Milner and Lilyan Milner; her step children: Mac (Staci) Dye, Debra Jensen, and Billy Dye; step grandchildren: Laura, Rachel, Nicholas, Malcolm; her brother: Raymond Grantham and her sister, Eddie Davis. Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Odell Pettis and Pauline Grantham; her brothers: Jack Grantham and Jim Grantham.
Condolences and fond memories can be shared with her family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019