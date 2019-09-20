Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Coldwell Banker Kennon Parker Duncan & Key office
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Dye


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Dye Obituary
Mary E.
Dye
December 7, 1936 -
September 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mary E. Dye, 82, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on September 18, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Chapel of Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery with a private burial following. Family will have a celebration at the Coldwell Banker Kennon Parker Duncan & Key office following the services.
Mary was born on December 7, 1936 in Marianna, Florida. She graduated from Holmes County High School in Bonifay, Florida. Mary was a Realtor with Coldwell Banker/Kennon Parker Duncan and Davis Realtors. She was a lady who would tell it as it was and love you as a friend like no other. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially loved her.
She leaves her legacy to be cherished by her loving daughter, Julie McDaniel Milner; her sons: Frankie Joe McDaniel and Dennis Wayne McDaniel; her grandchildren: Matthew (Jamie) Milner and Lindsey (Stephen) Hawk, great grandchildren: Caleb Milner and Lilyan Milner; her step children: Mac (Staci) Dye, Debra Jensen, and Billy Dye; step grandchildren: Laura, Rachel, Nicholas, Malcolm; her brother: Raymond Grantham and her sister, Eddie Davis. Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Odell Pettis and Pauline Grantham; her brothers: Jack Grantham and Jim Grantham.
Condolences and fond memories can be shared with her family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now