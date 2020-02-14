Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Locust Hill Baptist Church

Mary E. Stinson


1936 - 2020
Mary E. Stinson Obituary
Mary E.
Stinson
October 1, 1936-
February 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary E. Stinson transitioned home peacefully Wednesday in Decatur, GA. She was 83 years of age.
The daughter of the late Harry and Emma Mahone Flemming, Mrs. Stinson was born in Midland, GA and was a 1955 graduate of Spencer High School. She continued her education at Columbus Technical School where she received her Nurses Assistance Degree in 1977 and was employed for over 20 years at St. Francis Hospital. She was a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and with Choir #1. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Deacon Willie Stinson, a son Travis L. Stinson, and seven siblings.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories include: her devoted daughters, Cheryl Zackery, Angela Stinson-Adams (Keith) and Wanda Stinson; six grandchildren, Cortez Jackson (Jennifer), Marcus Smith, Justin Adams, Jared Adams, Tashara Hopkins, and Darius Hopkins; six great grandchildren, Akil, Asaru, Ansaba, Marcus, Maya and Honesty; a sister, Verna Epps King; beloved in-laws, Doris Flemming, Maggie Harris, Peggy Stinson and Wiley Stinson, Jr.; an uncle and aunt, Gurlester and Effie Belk, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Stinson will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Locust Hill Baptist Church with interment in Green Acres Cemetery. Pastor Willie Williams will officiate. The visitation will be Sunday from 1 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2020
