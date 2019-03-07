Mary Edith Jarrell

Lee

Nov. 26,1943-

Mar. 5, 2019

Reynolds, GA- Graveside services for Mary Edith Jarrell Lee, 75, of Reynolds, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Andersonville National Cemetery. Mrs. Lee passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

She was a lifelong resident of Taylor County. She was a master 4H-er and was known throughout the county for her delicious breads and pastries. She worked at Cochran Printing Company, Goddard Red and White, Bluebird Body Company and Wainwright Orchards. She loved to travel and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gorman and Edith Jarrell; and a sister, Betty Jo Teel.

Survivors include her husband, William S. Lee of Reynolds; one daughter, Sarah Lynne Bernzott (William) of Savannah; two granddaughters, Allison and Cailin Bernzott of Savannah; one sister, Linda Parker (Gerald) of Butler; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: 1st Calvary Division Scholarship Fund, la Drang, 302 North Main Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522-1703.

McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary