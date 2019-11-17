|
|
Mary Elizabeth "Bettye"
Hille (Whitaker)
June 4, 1935-
October 23, 2019
Winfield, IL- Bringing her southern Georgian charm to northern Illinois, Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" (Whitaker) Hille passed away on October 23, 2019. Bettye is survived by her son Fred(Caroline), daughter Lisen, grand-daughter Marianna, and many close and loving friends. Bettye was born June 4, 1935 in Columbus, Georgia where she was a radio pioneer at WRBL in Columbus. Bettye made her mark at Hadley Junior High School in Glen Ellyn, IL as the Principal's secretary. Bettye was a voracious reader, talented artist, puzzle enthusiast, competitive game player and very devoted and involved member of her church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Johan last December. A memorial service to celebrate Bettye's full life will be held on December 14, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 11:00am. Memorials may be sent to: St. Mark's Episcopal Church 393 N. Main Street Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 17, 2019