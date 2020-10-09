1/
Mary Elizabeth Smith
Ms. Mary Elizabeth
Smith

October 6, 2020.
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Mary Elizabeth Smith, 70, of Lillington, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Beth was a graduate of Shorter College and Columbus University. She taught at Marshall Junior High School in Columbus for over twenty years before retiring. Beth had a great love of dogs and rescued several over the course of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernard Smith and Virginia Fuller Smith; sister, Carol Davis; and brother, Mark Smith.
Beth is survived by her sister, Ann Cummings and husband, Frank, of Lillington; two nieces, Jennifer Cummings and Kimberly Howington; a nephew, Jim Davis; and her beloved dog, Sweety Boy.
A private, family service will be held in Columbus at a later date.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
