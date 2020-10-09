Ms. Mary Elizabeth

Smith



October 6, 2020.

Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Mary Elizabeth Smith, 70, of Lillington, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Beth was a graduate of Shorter College and Columbus University. She taught at Marshall Junior High School in Columbus for over twenty years before retiring. Beth had a great love of dogs and rescued several over the course of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernard Smith and Virginia Fuller Smith; sister, Carol Davis; and brother, Mark Smith.

Beth is survived by her sister, Ann Cummings and husband, Frank, of Lillington; two nieces, Jennifer Cummings and Kimberly Howington; a nephew, Jim Davis; and her beloved dog, Sweety Boy.

A private, family service will be held in Columbus at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store