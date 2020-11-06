1/
Mary Emily Mooney
Mary Emily
Mooney
January 16, 1942-
November 3, 2020
Eufaula, AL- Mrs. Mary Emily Mooney, 78, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 A.M., in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Dr. Ken Bush officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the cemetery.
Born January 16, 1942 in Garden Valley, Georgia, Mrs. Mooney was the daughter of the late Claude Hampton and Cherry Perry Smith. Mrs. Mooney was a member of the First Baptist Church in Eufaula where she was a member of the Shorter Sunday School Class. She retired from American Buildings/ Nucor after 30 years.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years: Tommy Mooney of Eufaula, Alabama; her son: Vince (Deanna) Mooney of Greeley, Colorado; her daughters: Shawn Mooney (Joe) Beck of Chesterfield, Virginia and Sonya Mooney (Buddy) Nolan of Eufaula, Alabama; 5 grandchildren: Weston (Kesley) Culpepper, Sparks Nolan, Jessi Beck, Tyler Mooney, Kristy (Ashley) Hays; 6 great grandchildren: Taylor Culpepper, Lexi Culpepper, Ian Hays, Nolan Hays, Mac Hays, Jack Hays; 1 sister: June (Kenny) Middlebrooks of Eufaula, Alabama.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
Fairview Cemetery Addition
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery Addition
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
November 5, 2020
