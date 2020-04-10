|
|
Mary Emma
Howard
December 12, 1945-
April 2, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Mary "Cat" Emma Howard, 74, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, April 2, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020. There will be no public visitation according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Howard was born December 12, 1945 in Russell County, AL to the late McKinley Walton, Sr. and the late Lillie Mobley Walton. She was a member of Uchee Chapel A.M.E. Church and was employed with Southern Phenix Textiles for over 35 years.
Survivors include her children, Zelda Howard, Phenix City, AL, James F. Howard (Catherine), Grand Prairie, TX and Kenneth Walton, Columbus, GA; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; one brother, Rev. Johnnie L. Walton (Alberta), Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Ethel Walton Dunlap, Columbus, GA, Norma Brown, Forest City, NC, Marion Jones (Isaac), Phenix City, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2020