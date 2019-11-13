|
Mary Etta
Kinder
August 25, 1932-
November 12, 2019
Fortson, Georgia- Mary Etta Crawford Kinder, 87, of Fortson, Ga. died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Brad Evangelista officiating. The family will receive friends and family Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.
Mrs. Kinder was born August 25, 1932 in Tazewell, Virginia daughter of the late James Hickman and Dorothy Stella Gullion Crawford. She was a homemaker and enjoyed line dancing. Mrs. Kinder loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Kinder was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Kinder, grandson, Christopher Shane Kinder, son-in-law, Chuck Cooper, daughter-in-law, Amy L. Dill, two brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her children, Phyllis Darlene Cooper of Fortson, Ga., Jeanna Y. Thomas of Columbus, Ohio, Debbie Pemberton of Columbus, Ga., Joe Kinder (Jennifer) of Fortson, Ga., brother, Robert Crawford (Letty Ann) of Winston-Salem, N.C., grandchildren, Scott M. Dill, Jared S. Kinder (Jill), Ethan H. Kinder, great-grandchildren, Kenna C. Dill, Gabriel Matthew Dill, Lucas James Dill, Austin Lane Baker, Harper Lee Kinder and Madalyn Marie Kinder.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019