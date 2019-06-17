Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Railey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Evelyn Railey


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Evelyn Railey Obituary
Mary Evelyn
Railey
December 19, 2019-
June 14, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mary Evelyn Railey, 90, of Midland, GA died Friday June 14, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA with Reverend Rick Lipp officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Railey was born December 19, 1928 to the late Herbert Lee Chambley and Annie Belle Spradlen Chambley. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Railey was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Railey and a son, Lowell Eric Railey.
Survivors include her son, David Lewis Railey and daughter-in-law, Donna of Shiloh, GA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Preferred Care Hospice 1921 Whittlesey Road, Suite 110, Columbus, GA 31904
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from June 17 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now