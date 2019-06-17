|
Mary Evelyn
Railey
December 19, 2019-
June 14, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mary Evelyn Railey, 90, of Midland, GA died Friday June 14, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA with Reverend Rick Lipp officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Railey was born December 19, 1928 to the late Herbert Lee Chambley and Annie Belle Spradlen Chambley. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Railey was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Railey and a son, Lowell Eric Railey.
Survivors include her son, David Lewis Railey and daughter-in-law, Donna of Shiloh, GA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Preferred Care Hospice 1921 Whittlesey Road, Suite 110, Columbus, GA 31904
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from June 17 to June 18, 2019