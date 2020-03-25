|
Columbus, Ga.- Mary F. Wagner, 86 of Columbus, GA passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence.
Due to the public health crisis a private funeral service will be held for immediate family members only 11:00 AM Friday, March 27, 2020 in the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jimmy McIlrath officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Those who wish to view the services can do so on FACEBOOK LIVE @mcmullenfuneralhome
A public Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.
Mary was born June 17, 1933 in Geneva, New York, the daughter of the late Herbert and Catherine Fink. She was a graduate of Tampa University (1956) and an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She married her college sweetheart Raymond Howard Wagner, Maj.(R) on December 22, 1956. They were able to spend 63 loving years together and had 3 wonderful children. Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was proud of her family and was excited to become a "Meme" to her six grandchildren and "Great-Grand-Meme" to her four great grandchildren. Mary was a well-loved elementary school teacher for 20+ years. She adored her students and their families. When she retired she was at Britt David Magnet Academy. She thought of them as family. Mary and Ray were members of the St. Mark United Methodist Church and well known members of the Maple Ridge Golf Community. Mary loved playing bridge, puzzles, crosswords, swimming and golfing. Her most treasured trips were around the world with her husband and vacations in Florida with the whole family.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Herbert Fink Jr. and one sister, Ann Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Raymond Howard Wagner; three children: Greg Wagner (Phyllis), Dawn Traywick (Gary) and Susan Howie (Sean); One Sister, Joan Uccello, and several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren: Allison Booth (Chad), Jordan Wagner (Brandon), Chance Wagner, Mackenzie Hitchcock (Ethan), Carrington Howie, Emilee Whitten; four great-grandchildren: Sadie, Shelby, Scarlett Booth, Bryce Mayfield; and their loving companion Dixie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Ga. 31909 or www.columbushospice.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2020