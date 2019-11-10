|
|
Mary Faye
Ward
06/12/1938-
11/07/2019
Phenix City, AL- Mary Faye Bailey Ward, 81, of Phenix City, AL died Thursday, November 07, 2019 at Piedmont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM (EST) in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Mr. Greg Ward and Rev. Jim Meadows officiating. A private interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 till 8:00 PM (EST) on Monday evening at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ward was born June 12, 1938 in Opelika, AL daughter of the late Earl Tyner and Mary Belle Askew Tyner. She was a homemaker who was actively involved with her children's activities of dance and baseball. Mrs. Ward was more specifically involved with Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Majors Baseball League. She was also a long time Sales Supervisor for Christmas Around the World. Mrs. Ward was often heard saying. "She only celebrated two seasons, Baseball and Christmas". She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. We will miss her and the joy she brought into our lives.
Mrs. Ward was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Ward, and two sons, Eddie Ward and Chuck Ward.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Ingram (David), Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Marjorie Putnam (Doug), Phenix City, AL and Marsha Baugh (Frank), Auburn, AL; five grandchildren, Lane Ingram, Lindsay Waldrup (Matt), Greg Ward (Kayley), Zachery Ward, and Jessica Hughes (Kenny); five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends also survive.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 10, 2019