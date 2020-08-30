Mary Frances
Chester McCluskey
April 15, 1929-
August 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mary Frances Chester McCluskey, 91, of Columbus, GA died on August 28, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with the Reverend Robert Beckum officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Frances McCluskey was born on April 15, 1929 in Whigham, GA, the daughter of Oliver Leland Chester and Mary Darsey Chester. She attended school in Whigham and graduated Valedictorian from Whigham High School in 1946. She attended Georgia State College for Women and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1949 and received a Master's Degree from George Peabody College for Teachers at Vanderbilt in 1953. She taught school in Moultrie and Cairo, GA before coming to Columbus High School in 1952 to teach English. The football coach at Columbus High School, George Milton McCluskey, Jr caught her eye in the first faculty meeting. The story goes that George invited Frances to go and scout a football game with him in LaGrange as their first date. CHS lost 41-0 to LaGrange the following week so everyone wondered if "Coach" saw any of the scout game on that first date. They were married on June 9, 1956 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary prior to George's death in 2016. They were a great team and supported each other in every way.
George and Frances had 4 children and 12 grandchildren, whom she named "The Dozen First Cousins." Frances was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother holding family as top priority at all times. She was the family matriarch and the steady force that led the family with grace, wisdom, and compassion. There is no way to count the number of ballgames, recitals, and birthday parties that she attended over the years or how many meals she prepared effortlessly for her family and countless others. She will be remembered as "Mama Frances" and "Toogie" by family and devoted listener and friend by all.
Frances was a woman of great faith and a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church since 1952. She was always active in the church from early choir days, teaching Bible Study and Sunday School, supporting UMW, to devoting much time to prayer whether in the Prayer Room or in the privacy of her home. She was named the St Luke UMW 2010 Quiet Disciple which describes her perfectly. She was not quick to react or speak but when she did, it was always filled with wisdom and depth.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, brother Steven Darsey Chester, and her beloved husband, George Milton McCluskey, Jr. She is survived by brothers, William Oliver Chester and Robert Randall Chester; children, George Milton McCluskey III (Gigi), Leland Chester McCluskey (Suzanne), Brian Scott McCluskey (Lynn), and Susan McCluskey Graham (Patrick); grandchildren, Leland Chester McCluskey, Jr, George Milton McCluskey IV, Charles Freeman McCluskey, Brian Brewton McCluskey (Megan), Palmer Jones McCluskey, Mary Frances Graham, Andrew Christian McCluskey, Madison Scott McCluskey, Katherine Claire Graham, Isabel Hillery McCluskey, Miles Owen McCluskey, Alexandra Darsey McCluskey.
The family is so grateful for the care that Comfort Keepers provided through the years. Bessie Harris, Stephanie Jackson, Kendra Jenkins, Rolonda Scott, and Veronica Tucker loved Mrs. Frances well! In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, GA or a charity of your choice
.