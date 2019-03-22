|
|
Mary Frances
Howard
December 24, 1942-
March 16, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mary Frances Howard, 76, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST (12 noon CST), Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Benevolent Grove Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Robert Buckner, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Howard was born December 24, 1942 in Pittsview, AL to the late James Smith and the late Mattie Gordon. She was a member of Benevolent Grove Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia (Curtis) Jones of Phenix City, AL; Alberta (Earnest) Jackson of Pittsview, AL and Shirley (Jackie) Williams of Columbus, GA; one son, Richard (Martha) Howard of Hazel Green, AL; three brothers, Richard Gordon of Detroit, MI; Roger (Elaine) Gordon of Columbus, GA and Louise Miles of Pittsview, AL; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019