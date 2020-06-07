Mary Frances Sullivan
Mary Frances
Sullivan
January 30, 1974-
June 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mary Frances Sullivan, age 46, of Columbus, GA, passed away on June 3, 2020.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday June 7, 2020 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 2:30 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with burial to follow in Parkhill Cemetery.
Mary was born on January 30, 1974, in Seoul, South Korea; the daughter of John Francis Sullivan and Won Yong Chong Sullivan. Mary loved to learn, being a voracious reader, she never stopped learning. She graduated from Columbus State University with a Bachelor's of Arts. Mary lived her life with honesty and integrity, putting her family's needs before her own; she was kind and thoughtful. Mary was sweet and shy, she had a beautiful smile and large expressive eyes. She loved people with a quick wit and great storytellers. Mary loved animals, loved to bake and preparing holiday celebrations for her family. She enjoyed sports and loved cheering on the Atlanta Braves. What Mary truly loved was her family and spending time with them.
Mary is preceded in death by: her father, John Francis Sullivan, her grandfather, Michael Joseph Sullivan; her grandmother, Catherine McKenna Sullivan, her aunt, Mary Margaret Sullivan and her uncle, Brother Daniel Sullivan and her two beloved dogs.
Survivors include: her mother, Won Sullivan; her sister, Myong Kim, her sister, Theresa Sullivan; her nephew, Michael Kim; her niece, Michelle Kim and a large extended family of in South Korea.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Sullivan family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
