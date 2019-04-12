|
|
Mary Frances
Turner
November 6, 1943 -
April 8, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary Turner passed on Monday April 8, 2019 at St. Frances Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Darrion McCoy will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Mrs. Turner was born to the late Mr. Joe Brantley, Sr. and Mrs. Ida Mae Hall. She retired as a chief from Reese Road Elementary. Mrs. Turner was preceded by her parents; her husband, Mr. Earl Turner; her daughter, Karen Turner and three sisters, Dorthy Brantley, Betty Brantley and Glenda Vanerson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her children, Bobby (Della)Tuner, Susie (James) Jones, Min. Earline Turner, Teriatice Turner and Angela (Donnie) Small; a brother, Joe Brantley, Jr.; a sister, Carrie Bryant; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 9 great great-children and a host of niece, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019