Mary Francis
Reeves
February 3, 1945-
September 11, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Mary Francis Reeves, 75, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, September 11, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Big Pine Grove Cemetery, Phenix City, AL with Minister Melvin Cherry, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Reeves was born February 3, 1945 in Anderson, SC to the late Paul Belton and the late Eloise Belton. She was a graduate of Newdeal High School in Star, SC, a homemaker and caretaker.
Survivors include her children, Kannie (Leroy) Belton of Los Angeles, CA, Tony (Tomeka Talley) Belton of Columbus, GA, Melvin (Sylvia) Cherry of Maylene, AL, Jimmy Cherry of Columbus, GA and Nikita (Richard) Gary of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Minnie Mae Scott and Betty Ruth Rutledge both of Anderson, SC; ten grandchildren; a special friend and daughter, Stacy Haywood of Columbus, GA and a host of relatives and friends. Visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
