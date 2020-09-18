1/1
Mary Francis Reeves
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Francis
Reeves
February 3, 1945-
September 11, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Mary Francis Reeves, 75, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, September 11, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Big Pine Grove Cemetery, Phenix City, AL with Minister Melvin Cherry, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Reeves was born February 3, 1945 in Anderson, SC to the late Paul Belton and the late Eloise Belton. She was a graduate of Newdeal High School in Star, SC, a homemaker and caretaker.
Survivors include her children, Kannie (Leroy) Belton of Los Angeles, CA, Tony (Tomeka Talley) Belton of Columbus, GA, Melvin (Sylvia) Cherry of Maylene, AL, Jimmy Cherry of Columbus, GA and Nikita (Richard) Gary of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Minnie Mae Scott and Betty Ruth Rutledge both of Anderson, SC; ten grandchildren; a special friend and daughter, Stacy Haywood of Columbus, GA and a host of relatives and friends. Visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved