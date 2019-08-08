|
|
Mary Hughes
Deese
October 30, 1928 -
August 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mary Hughes Deese passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after a fight of several weeks with a medical illness. She was at her home at Covenant Woods in Columbus, Georgia.
Mrs. Deese was predeceased by her loving husband of nearly forty years, Jack Deese, twenty years ago. They were married and raised their sons Timothy Hughes Deese (wife, Karen Burroughs Deese) and Jack Melvin Deese, Jr. (wife, Leigh Penton Deese) in Columbus. Their most memorable years together were at their beloved home, Ridgewood, in Upatoi, Georgia, where they relished in best of country living and loving the outdoors. She also leaves five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Mrs. Deese was known for her strong drive to be a leader and would always volunteer to help so long as she could be the boss. She came to have many friends at Covenant Woods and treasured many local friendships in Columbus over the years.
Mary asked that there be only a small service at Covenant Woods with any desired donations to go to s. There will be a celebration of life at Covenant Woods, 5424 Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus, Georgia Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019