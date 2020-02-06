|
|
Mary Ida McNeer
Wood
February 14, 1924-
February 05, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mary Ida McNeer Wood 95, of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. David Hardwick officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.
Mary was born February 14, 1924 in Itta Bena, MS. daughter of the late Scott G. and Ida Arant Garrard. She was the former owner of Lanes Restaurant and Elite Café in Phenix City, Al. After her retirement, Mary became a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Other than her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter Hilda McNeer.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Ret. Capt. Kenneth L. Wood of Columbus, Ga., sons, Hubert D. McNeer, Jr. (Ann) of Hamilton, Ga., Michael S. McNeer (Jerri) of Millbrook, Al., grandchildren, Tracy Michele Smith (Jack) James Scott McNeer, Lori Forgue (Mike), Tammy Jackson, David McNeer (Mary), Michael McNeer (Tia) and Meg McNeer, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2020