Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Phenix City, AL
Mary J. Alexander


1952 - 2019
Mary J. Alexander Obituary
Mary J.
Alexander
June 11, 1952-
September 30, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mrs. Mary J. Everhart-Alexander, 67, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Alexander was born June 11, 1952 in Barbour County, AL to the late Annie Curry Clements and the late Walter Parrish. She retired from Exide Technologies and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Alexander; one daughter, Terri Upshaw (Dwayne) Donnelly; one son, Everett (Tonja) Upshaw, Sr.; two brothers, Sylvester (Gloria) Everhart and Sam Everhart; one granddaughter, Trinity Upshaw; two grandsons, Everett Upshaw, Jr. and Jaxon Upshaw and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
