Mary J.

Bryant

July 11, 1943-

July 20, 2020

Humble, TX- On Monday, July 20, 2020, Mary J. Bryant, long time resident of Columbus, Ga, passed away at the age of 77 in Humble, Texas. Mary was born July 11, 1943 in Roanoke, Alabama to the late Theo L. and Lucy M. Kirby. She received her degree in nursing from Columbus State University and served the city as an RN for nearly 20 years.

Mary had a passion for healthy living. She even grew her own vegetables in a garden in her back yard. Family, friends, and passerby's frequently enjoyed pieces of her harvest each summer. She also loved flowers and plants, filling her yard with everything from mint to tulips. Mary had an infectious smile and a loving, kind and compassionate spirt.

Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Kirby Massey, Daphine Kirby Brown, Willodean Kirby Green, Dorothy Kirby Newman and Martha Lene Kirby.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law Katherine H. and Geoffrey C. Ryan of Humble, TX, son James K. (Ken) Bryant of Kenosha, WI, her brother and sister in law Braxton and Josephine Kirby, her sister Barbara J. (BJ) Kirby and several nieces, nephews , grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.





