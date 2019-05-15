Mary Jacqueline

Brown

April 12, 1938-

April 30, 2019

Blackshear, Georgia- Ms. Mary Jacquelyn Brown, 81 of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Harborview Health Systems.

Born in Eufaula, AL on April 12, 1938, she had lived in Midland, GA for many years before moving to Blackshear 5 years ago to help take care of her mother, Mrs. Mozelle Brown, who passed away April 23rd of this year. Ms. Brown graduated from Young Harris College and went on to graduate from Georgia Southern. She was a former Lay Leader and Speaker as well as Sunday school teacher in the United Methodist Church. Ms. Brown was a member of the Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Brown was also preceded in death by her father, Archie Malcolm Brown, Sr..

Survivors include her two sisters, Jo Ann Wheeler and Kathryn Brown both of Blackshear; her brother, Mac Brown of Midland, GA; nieces and nephews, Taska (Dr. Don) Zorn, Kara Turk, Nan (Dr. Alan) Warren, Whitney (Aaron) Weigel, and Dr. Hank (Anna) Wheeler; 14 great nieces and nephews; 5 great, great nieces and nephews; and several other relatives.

A combined memorial service for Ms. Brown and her mother, Mrs. Mozelle Brown will be held Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 o'clock from the Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

The family will receive at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Blackshear, GA 31516, the Southeast Cancer Unit, PO Box 2764, Waycross, GA 31502, or to Young Harris College, www.yhc.edu.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

