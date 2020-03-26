|
Mary Joyce
Mickle
July 14, 1930-
March 23, 2020
Ellerslie, Ga.- Mary Joyce Mickle, 89 of Ellerslie, GA passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Due to the Public health crisis, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family members only at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the chapel at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. Joyce was born in Fortson, GA on July 14, 1930. She was the daughter of Mary Augusta McSwain. Joyce lived in Juniper GA with her grandparents until the age of 10 when she moved to Miami, FL to live with her mother and stepfather, Brooks and Mary McSwain. Later, she moved to Columbus, GA and started her junior year at Jordan Vocational High School and began working for Sear's. She met the love of her life, Jack Pearson Mickle Sr., at church and they knew from their first meeting they would marry. They married April 28, 1948 at their pastor's house. They had 3 wonderful children together and were married for 58 years until Jack was called home on March 20, 2006. Joyce worked on and off at Sear's for 30 years. Later, she worked at Briarcrest School of North Highland Church until 1987 when she and Jack opened The Yogurt Shoppe Cafe in St. Francis Market Place. She stayed working with her daughter, Kelli, until the store's closing the day before Thanksgiving in 2016. Joyce was a devoted wife and served the city of Columbus as First Lady in the 1970s. Joyce was also recognized as a Gracious Woman of Georgia for her contributions to her community and State.
She is survived by her three children: Jack P. Mickle Jr., Cassandra Joy Mickle, and Kelli McKenzie (Troy); one sister, Nancy Delgrosso; 6 grandchildren: Jack P. Mickle III (Julie), Joey Mickle (Tina), Jarrell Mickle King, Daniel Mudge, Katie Anne McKenzie, and Pearson McKenzie; 8 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Noah, Nicole, Morgan, Alexis, Kameron, Hudson, Jaxson and 4 great-great-grandchildren and a very special family member Betty Jo Faulkner.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or to the . Those who wish, may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2020