Mary Katherine
Oates
August 29, 1933-
June 11, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Mary Katherine Oates, 86, of Columbus, Georgia died Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside Services will be held 12;30 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-5 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Mrs. Oates was born August 29, 1933 in Buena Vista, GA, the daughter of the late Cartrell Taylor, Sr. and Amanda Mack Taylor. She was a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Vonnett (Marion) Robinson and Constance (Francis) Taylor; two sons, Vincent (Shawn) Oates and Lewis Taylor; two brothers, Horace Taylor and Fred Taylor, 15 grandchildren, 17 grandchildren, one brother-in-law, Willie B. (Pearline) Oates, two sisters-in-law, Ella Mae(Manuel) Whitfield and Pat Taylor, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.