Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Mary Kathleen Goodman


1946 - 2019
Mary Kathleen Goodman Obituary
Mary Kathleen
Goodman
November 10, 1946-
December 26, 2019
West Columbia, SC- Mary Kathleen Goodman (Kathy), passed away on December 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Sidney F. Anderson and Germaine N. Anderson. Kathy is survived by her son, Scott Zylstra of Columbia, SC; brother, Tommy Anderson and his wife Terri Anderson; nephew, Jamey Anderson, and niece Brittany Davis, all from Columbus. In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by a brother, John E. Anderson. Kathy enjoyed a civil service career with over 30 years of service. The last 22 years were spent working for the United States Postal Service. She retired in 1999, as the Postmaster for Cuthbert, Ga. Kathy was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Columbus. A memorial service for Kathy Goodman will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Striffler Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020
