|
|
Mary Knowls
Miles
July 19, 1929-
10/22/2019
Columbus, GA- Mary Knowles Miles was born on July 19, 1929, in Phenix City, Alabama, and passed away on October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Murrah Miles, and several siblings. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Suzan Miles and Deborah Averett, her son-in-law, Cliff Averett III, three adult grandchildren, who she often cared for, Cliff Averett IV, Ashlee Vaught (John), and Trae Harrison (Katie), three great grandchildren, who she loved to play with, John Vaught, Jr., Miles Vaught, and Emily Harrison, as well as two sisters, Gini Coleman, Ann Williamson, a brother, Charles Knowles, and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Miles was a graduate of Central High School and lived her entire adult life in Columbus. Her life was filled with taking care of other people, including not only her children and grandchildren, but also her work with the nurseries of several local churches. She loved the theater, traveling, card and domino playing, and was a fabulous cook and hostess. Her family wishes to thank the caregivers at Covenant Woods and Hospice of Columbus, who provided such excellent care for Mrs. Miles in the past year. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Parkhill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Columbus at www.columbushospice.com. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 24, 2019