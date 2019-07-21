Mary L. Smith

Brown

April 16, 1928-

July 19, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mary Lee Brown, age 91, of Columbus, GA passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July, 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at For All Nations Church, formerly Eastwood Baptist Columbus, GA, located at 5051 Buena Vista Rd. A Visitation will held one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements with Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA.

Mary was born April 16, 1928 in Canton, GA; daughter of Thomas Hillhouse and Eloise McCarthur Hillhouse. She married the love of her life John C. Smith on December 4, 1948 in Holly Springs, GA, they were married for 40 years, John died in 1989. Together they came to Columbus for employment and raised their family. In 1992 she married Louis Brown, they were married until his passing in 2014. She worked for Sunshine Biscuit Company for 34 years until her retirement. She was a member of, For All Nations Church, formerly, Eastwood Baptist Church for over 40 years. Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, gardening and helping others. Mary lived a life of service, always helping others especially in the church, in Sunday School, Nursery, Women's Group and in their food bank.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and a daughter Barbara Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy L (Doug) Fallin; a son John C. (Michelle) Smith Jr.; four grandchildren, a brother, Ernest (Opal) Hillhouse; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends to cherish her memory.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Smith-Brown family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 21, 2019