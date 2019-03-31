Mary

Land



03/29/2019

Columbus, GA- Mary L. Bishop Land, of Columbus, Georgia passed away at her residence Friday, March 29, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM in the St. Elmo room of Striffler-Hamby, Macon Rd. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Chapel Garden of Parkhill Cemetery at 11:00 AM.

Mrs. Land was born the daughter of Mr. Elisa Bishop and Mrs. Annie L. Hulett Bishop in McRae, GA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Henry Land; brother, Clarence Bishop of Okeechobee, FL; a sister, Lois Thompson of Columbus, GA, and a grandson William Brett Bowyer of Phenix City.

Mrs. Land leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Forest Fleming Bowyer of Phenix City, AL; daughters, Linda Bowyer McDaniel and husband Lee, of Columbus, GA and Sherry Myrick Boytte and husband Mark of Hamilton, GA; seven grandchildren, Aimee Snyder (Jonathan), Aaron Boyette, Michael Boyette, Laura Boyette, Summer Elkins (Brian), Ray McDaniel (Christina) and Dana Bowyer; five great grandchildren, Shane, Jace, Zella, Grayson and Aubrie; sisters, Doris Brown and husband Ernie, all of Columbus, GA and Quilla Poyner of Manchester, GA.

Fond memories and condolences for the Land family may be shared at www.SHColumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary