Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
For more information about
Mary Land
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Elmo room of Striffler-Hamby
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Garden of Parkhill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Land
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Land

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Land Obituary
Mary
Land

03/29/2019
Columbus, GA- Mary L. Bishop Land, of Columbus, Georgia passed away at her residence Friday, March 29, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM in the St. Elmo room of Striffler-Hamby, Macon Rd. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Chapel Garden of Parkhill Cemetery at 11:00 AM.
Mrs. Land was born the daughter of Mr. Elisa Bishop and Mrs. Annie L. Hulett Bishop in McRae, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Henry Land; brother, Clarence Bishop of Okeechobee, FL; a sister, Lois Thompson of Columbus, GA, and a grandson William Brett Bowyer of Phenix City.
Mrs. Land leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Forest Fleming Bowyer of Phenix City, AL; daughters, Linda Bowyer McDaniel and husband Lee, of Columbus, GA and Sherry Myrick Boytte and husband Mark of Hamilton, GA; seven grandchildren, Aimee Snyder (Jonathan), Aaron Boyette, Michael Boyette, Laura Boyette, Summer Elkins (Brian), Ray McDaniel (Christina) and Dana Bowyer; five great grandchildren, Shane, Jace, Zella, Grayson and Aubrie; sisters, Doris Brown and husband Ernie, all of Columbus, GA and Quilla Poyner of Manchester, GA.
Fond memories and condolences for the Land family may be shared at www.SHColumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now