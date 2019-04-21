Mary Lee

Cochran

September 8, 1937-

April 20, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Mary Lee Cochran, 81 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 22, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Her sons, Pastor Aubrey Cochran, Jr. and Pastor Boyd Cochran will officiate. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. Monday prior to the service.

Mrs. Cochran was born September 8, 1937 in Phenix City, Alabama; daughter of the late Eutis and Eva Mae Taff Goss. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Phenix City. She loved holidays, cooking, playing the piano and board games with her children and grandchildren. She really loved swimming and teaching them how to swim.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Cochran, Sr.

Survivors include her sons, Pastor Aubrey Cochran, Jr. and wife, Julie, Pastor Boyd Cochran and wife, Phyllis and Darrell Cochran; daughter, Daphne Reardon and husband, Todd; ten grandchildren, John Shepherd, Joshua Shepherd, Bethany Wallace (Micole), Joel Cochran, Boyd Cochran, Jr., Lee Ann Cochran Stacy Cochran, Eva Reardon, Tyler Reardon, Chris Thomas and eight great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a very dear lifelong friend, Ginga Temples.

