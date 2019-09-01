Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary Lee Solomon Johnson York


1940 - 2019
Mary Lee Solomon Johnson York Obituary
Mary Lee Solomon
Johnson York
August 25, 1940-
August 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary York, 79, passed Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus GA. Rev. James Gant will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, September 2, 2019 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm. Mrs. York was born August 25, 1940 to the late Sadie Mae Tarvar and Peter Paul Solomon Sr. in Columbus GA. Mrs. York favorite saying was, 'The Lord is my Shephard'. She was preceded by her parents; her husbands, Jesse James Johnson Sr. and Henry York Jr.; brothers; Willie Solomon, Jesse Solomon, Sr and Peter Solomon, Jr; sister, Sadie Poindexter; son, Jerome Johnson; and daughter, Debra Johnson. Mrs. York leaves to cherish her precious memories her sons, Jessie Johnson, Jr. and Tommy York; daughters, Geneva (Thomas) Boykin, Demetrica Johnson, Mary Simmons, Orlanda (Cedric) Kimbrough and Nancy York; brother, Gene (Juanita) Solomon and Aaron Solomon; sisters, Roberta (Zeddie) Price and Louis (Brain) Stephens; grandchildren, Jessica (Ben) Boykin, Gemetrica Randall, Shamika (Reginal) Johnson, Debra Mabry, Reylonda Johnson, Michael Johnson, Kierra York, Corricus (Shonta) York and Javaris York; 20 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
