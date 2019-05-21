Mary Lizabeth

Rose

March 26, 1930-

May 17, 2019

Jemison, AL- Mary Lizabeth Johnson Rose passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, at home in Jemison, Alabama surrounded by her family. Open memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 24th at Sharpsburg Baptist Church, 6413 Hwy. 54, Sharpsburg, Ga. conducted by their pastor and friend Dr. Watson E. Mills. Friends and family are invited to remain for food and fellowship provided by Sharpsburg Baptist Church.

Mary Lizabeth was born March 26, 1930 in Americus, Georgia to Ottie Prather and Sadye (Harris) Johnson. On November 3, 1949 she married the love of her life, Donald Joseph Rose, who preceded her in death. They were married 68 years and had 3 children.

Throughout Mary Lizabeth's lifetime she had many occupations. She started a career in nursing and forfeited that to become a full time Wife and Mother. Later she managed a restaurant, a floral shop, and worked at Alexander's Drug Store all in Forsyth, GA. Mary Lizabeth began her real estate career with Flournoy Realty Company in Columbus, GA and later co-owned her own real estate company, Reality Unlimited, when she was named Realtor of the Year.

Mary Lizabeth is survived by her three beloved children and their families:

Donald David Rose of Columbus, GA, Willa Ann Rose and husband Dr. Jack Bowcock of Forsyth, GA, and Donna Lizabeth (Beth) Reich and husband Ronald of Jemison, AL; four grandchildren, Sandy West (Don) of Newnan, GA, Michelle Popwell (Brent) of Jemison, AL, Alex Jewett (Nick Lumley) of Parker, CO, and Lizabeth Corbett (Shawn] of Statesboro, GA; five great grandchildren, Janie and Hannah Popwell of Jemison, AL; McKenney, Michael and Grace Ann Corbett of Statesboro, GA; two step-grandchildren, Clark Bowcock (Jennifer) of Los Gatos, CA and Blair Hickman (Stan) of Forsyth, GA; and four step-great grandchildren, Alexis, Lyndsey, Jason and Logan.

Mary Lizabeth was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. Many times she would say "If there was one thing I could change about my life, it would be nothing."