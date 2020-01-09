Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Fairview Cemetery Addition
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lynette Lawrence


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lynette Lawrence Obituary
Mary Lynette
Lawrence
June 28, 1924-
January 8, 2020
Batesville Community, Midway, AL.- Mary Lynette Lawrence, 95, of the Batesville Community, Midway, Alabama, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 A.M., in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Rev. Stephen Doss officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Born June 28, 1924 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mrs. Lawrence was the daughter of the late Linwood Hitchcock and Lucille Annie Moore Boyer. Mrs. Lawrence was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years, starting her career at Salter's Hospital in Eufaula, Alabama. She was an active member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church for many years until her health failed. She enjoyed quilting and she was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Jess Lee Lawrence, Sr. and her grandson Robert Kelley.
Survivors include her son: Lee (Barbara) Lawrence of Midway, Alabama; her daughters: Glenda Kelley and Linda Rosen both of Phenix City, Alabama; 9 grandchildren; Ray Lawrence, Kimberly (Max) Fortune, Billie (Brian) Rogers, John Kelley (Terresa Goggins), Jessica (Robert) Sloane, Jennifer Lawrence, Stephanie Taylor, Brittany (Jon) Wilson, Brian Lawrence; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 1 brother: Linwood Boyer, Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -