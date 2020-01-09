|
Mary Lynette
Lawrence
June 28, 1924-
January 8, 2020
Batesville Community, Midway, AL.- Mary Lynette Lawrence, 95, of the Batesville Community, Midway, Alabama, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 A.M., in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Rev. Stephen Doss officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Born June 28, 1924 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mrs. Lawrence was the daughter of the late Linwood Hitchcock and Lucille Annie Moore Boyer. Mrs. Lawrence was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years, starting her career at Salter's Hospital in Eufaula, Alabama. She was an active member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church for many years until her health failed. She enjoyed quilting and she was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Jess Lee Lawrence, Sr. and her grandson Robert Kelley.
Survivors include her son: Lee (Barbara) Lawrence of Midway, Alabama; her daughters: Glenda Kelley and Linda Rosen both of Phenix City, Alabama; 9 grandchildren; Ray Lawrence, Kimberly (Max) Fortune, Billie (Brian) Rogers, John Kelley (Terresa Goggins), Jessica (Robert) Sloane, Jennifer Lawrence, Stephanie Taylor, Brittany (Jon) Wilson, Brian Lawrence; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 1 brother: Linwood Boyer, Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 9, 2020