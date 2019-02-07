Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Mary Malone Obituary
Mary
Malone
May 17, 1951-
February 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mary Lois "Shane" Malone, 67, of Phenix City, AL died on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, February 8, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Sylvester Feagins, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Marvyn, AL. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Malone was born May 17, 1951 in Tuskegee, AL to the late Jethro Malone, Sr. and the late Willow Wright Malone.
Her survivors include daughter, Keke (Bobby) Ingram, Smith Station, AL; son, William Malone, California; two grandsons, Tyrice Fallares, Atlanta, GA and Ray Malone, Smith Station, AL; three brothers, Wilson (Gloria) Malone, Talladega, AL; Jethro Malone, Jr., Columbus, GA and Jerry Malone, Phenix City, AL; four sisters, Willow (Rev. Sylvester, Jr.) Feagins, Phenix City, AL; Lucinda Mitchell, Anniston, AL; Viola Holland, Phenix City, AL and Mollie McGee, Talladega, AL; devoted friend, Jerome "Red" Cobb, Phenix City, AL and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
