Mary
Marshall
February 12, 1961-
March 27, 2019
Columbus , GA- Ms. Mary Marshall passed Wednesday March 27, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Friday April 5, 2019 in the chapel of Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus GA with Rev. James Gant officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acre Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday April 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Ms. Marshall was born in York, AL to the late Matthew Childs and Evia Tanks. She was employed at Columbus Regional for over 30 years. Ms. Marshall was a hard worker and loved her family. She was preceded by her parents. Ms. Marshall leaves to cherish her precious memories, her sons Matthew G. Marshall Jr. and Matthew G. Marshall III; 8 grandchildren; 5 brothers; 6 sisters; a daughter in law who was always by her side, Jessica Mccune; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone 762-524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019