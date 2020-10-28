Mary Martha
Harris
August 8, 1925-
October 24, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Mary Martha Harris, age 95, of Ellerslie, Georgia passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A Private Family Entombment for Mary will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907.
Mary was born August 8, 1925 in Milan, Georgia to Janie Mossell Sims Fussell and William Thomas Fussell. She met the love of her life while attending Andrews College but because of WWII they were separated. She went on to teach school and he went to the Navy. At wars end they were reunited and married in 1945 and she became Mrs. Steve Harris devoted wife, then mother. She loved her family and the Lord. Mary was a member of Ellerslie United Methodist Church. She enjoyed living on her farm, raising her girls, teaching them to sew, cook and take care of the animals. In her later years she loved to go shopping, eat at McDonalds, and going on rides around the farm. Mary was very private and humble with her giving. She would go out of her way to help those less fortunate without letting anyone know. Mary will forever be remembered for her humility, generous giving and helping others.
Her husband of 64 years, Steve Harris; father William Thomas Fussell; mother Janie Mozzel Sims Fussell; and three brothers preceded Mary, in death. She is survived by daughters Jane Fleming of Ellerslie, Georgia; and Billie Jennings (Mike) of Columbus, Georgia; grandchildren Collie Jennings Spakes (Justin), Mike Jennings (Lauren), Janet Fine (John), Steven Fleming, Phillip Fleming; great grandchildren Charlotte, Mason Luke, Megan, Ashleigh, Christina, Michael, Angel, Ben, Jessica and Ryan; several great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other family members and many friends.
The family would like to offer a Special thank you to her care givers and sitters from Rest Care.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Easter Seals of West Georgia, 2515 Double Churches Road, Columbus GA 31909 in Honor of Mary's grandson Philip Fleming. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com
for the Harris family.