Columbus, GA- Mary McDaniel James, 100, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Morningside of Columbus. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907, with Pastor David Helms officiating. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. James was born May 17, 1919 in Tuscaloosa, AL, daughter of the late Henry Floyd McDaniel and Margaret Speed Strain. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lacey Eugene James; two daughters, Jonelle Noell (Bobby), Peggy James; and her son, Lacey William James.

Mrs. James was affectionately known as "Big Mama." She was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, served on the visitation committee, WMU, and also sang in the Senior Oasis Choir. She loved cooking and having family gatherings.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Hutchinson (Terry) of Valley, AL; grandchildren, Robert M. Noell (Nina) of Phenix City, AL, Gary Noell (Bahija) of Birmingham, AL, Leigh Youngblood-West (Jim) of Columbus, GA, Stephanie Williams (Danny) of Columbus, GA, Stacie Henry of Springfield, TN, Terry Hutchinson, Jr. (Veronica) of Columbus, GA, Travis Hutchinson (Christina) of Phenix City, AL; 14 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside of Columbus for their love, support, and caring for our mother. A thank you to Pat McCoy and Lia Hood for their love and support also.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019