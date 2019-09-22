Home

Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
1826 Marietta Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 355-7627
Mary Morton Dillon


1946 - 2019
Mary Morton Dillon Obituary
Mary Morton
Dillon
May 27, 1946-
September 18, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Mary Morton Dillon of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on September 18, 2019, at her home. She was 73. Ms. Dillon was born in 1946 in Columbus, Georgia, to Louise W. Dillon and James R. Dillon, Sr. She grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and after graduation from Columbus High School attended Gulf Park College in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Columbus College in Columbus, Georgia.
She moved to Atlanta in 1969 and worked for various companies until 1982 when she was hired as Office Manager for the law firm of Elarbee, Thompson, retiring in 2011. During these years she enjoyed traveling with family and friends and was enriched by the many countries she visited and people she met.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her older sister, Laura D. Noel, and sister-in-law Ruth A. Dillon. She is survived by her twin sister, Susan G. Dillon; brothers James R. Dillon, Jr. (Edith Woodling) and William M. Dillon (Penny); and eighteen loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and interment will take place at St. Anne's Episcopal Church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
