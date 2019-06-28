|
Mary Nell
Adderly
August 2, 1927-
June 21, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mrs. Mary Nell Adderly, 91, of Smiths Station, AL passed Friday, June 21, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Eunice Lyles, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Adderly was born August 2, 1927 in Lee County, AL to the late Lovie White, Jr. and the late Liza White. She was a member of Mt. Zion C.M.E Church and worked at the Train Station in Columbus, GA for many years.
Survivors include her son, Charles Adderly of Smiths Station, AL; one daughter, Shirley Rodriguez of Phenix City, AL; two granddaughters, Natasha Adderly and Teresa Adderly both of Phenix City, AL; four great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019